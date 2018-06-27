Media Advisory: Watch the International Student Science Fair 2018 LIVE

Opening Ceremony Livestream

Today, Wednesday June 27 --- 9:00 - 10:30 AM (CST) --- Watch the Opening Ceremony live from the IMSA Campus

Link to live stream: http://bit.ly/2N1lQ3S

ISSF 2018 Facebook Live Lounge

Every day, mid-morning this week (Wed-Mon), the social media team will be interviewing guests on the FB live lounge, and sharing about how ISSF is going, with daily updates.

FB Live Schedule

Wed. 06.27 ~ 11:00 - 13:00

Thurs. 06.28 ~ 10:00 - 12:00

Fri. 06.29 ~ 10:00 - 12:00

Sat. 06.30 ~ 11:00 - 13:00

Sun. 01.01 ~ 10:00 - 13:00

Mon. 01.02 ~ 10:00 - CLOSE

