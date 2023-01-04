Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Marine Science channel on Newswise, a free source for media.
Map of Ancient Ocean ‘Dead Zones’ Could Predict Future Locations, Impacts
New study: Methane emissions offset carbon uptake in Baltic macroalgae habitats
Major Breakthrough As Scientists Sequence The Genomes Of Endangered Sharks
Over 330 Fish Species – up to 35 New to Science – Found in Bolivian National Park
Slime for the climate, delivered by brown algae
Microplastics deposited on the seafloor triple in 20 years
Palau’s Rock Islands Harbor Heat-resistant Corals
Research reveals which animals perceive time the fastest
Lobsters in reserves grow faster
Analysis of giant extinct marine reptile graveyard suggests mysterious site was ancient birthing grounds