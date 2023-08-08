Food and drinking water quality are essential to our health. Below are some of the latest headlines from the Food and Water Safety channel on Newswise. 

Cleaning water with ‘smart rust’ and magnets (Embargoed until 16-Aug-2023 5:00 AM EDT)

-American Chemical Society (ACS)

Current estimates of Lake Erie algae toxicity may miss the mark

-Ohio State University

New study identifies disparities in testing and treating well water among low-income, BIPOC households in NC

-University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Three out of every ten meals ordered from the main food delivery app in Brazil come from dark kitchens

-Sao Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP)

UIC leads field study on home, water safety after Ohio chemical spill

-University of Illinois Chicago

NUS scientists develop a new class of artificial water channels for more efficient industrial water purification

-National University of Singapore (NUS)

In the wake of aspartame news, should you kick your diet soda habit? FSU experts weigh in

-Florida State University

School Meals Would Be Even Healthier if Compliant with U.S. Nutrition Standards, Study Finds

-Tufts University

New optimization strategy boosts water quality, decreases diversion costs

-Chinese Academy of Sciences

Be wary of low-acidity vinegar options when preserving food at home, Virginia Tech food safety experts say

-Virginia Tech

Eliminating public health scourge can also benefit agriculture

-University of Notre Dame

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Tip Sheet
SECTION
       
CHANNELS
Agriculture Back to School Business Ethics Cell Biology Chemistry Children's Health Climate Science Digestive Disorders Economics Education Emergency Medicine Environmental Health Environmental Science Family and Parenting Food Science Genetics Geology Government/Law Green Tech Health Food Healthcare In the Home In the Workplace Infectious Diseases Marine Science Microbiome Nature Nutrition Oral Health Patient Safety Pets Pollution Public Health Rural Issues Seniors Summer Technology Veterinary Medicine Wildlife
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You