The countdown begins to this Sunday’s NFL championship matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The biggest football event of the year has sports fans awaiting kickoff, and media covering multiple storylines around ‘The Big Game.’

The latest available experts

Luke Hopkins , senior lecturer, director of the Center for Professional Success



“The Super Bowl brings together more than just the top two teams in professional football. In fact, the timeouts and commercial breaks have become just as exciting to many viewers as the national brands – at least those with the largest wallets – get to showcase their top talent. Beginning with Apple’s iconic 1984 Super Bowl ad, the 30-second blocks of time away from the game continue to represent ‘prime real estate’ for today’s consumers’ attention.”



Michael Giardina, professor of physical cultural studies and qualitative inquiry in the Department of Sport Management

“We need to consider the Super Bowl as not just another sporting event, or even championship game, but rather as a national spectacle at the confluence of sport, entertainment and popular culture. Who’s performing the halftime show? (Rihanna) Which brands will make a splash with major advertisements? (e.g., Heineken’s ad in partnership with Marvel Studios? Sports gambling ads by FanDuel) Will there be any player protests (and how might they play out politically)? These kinds of questions, plus the two weeks of media coverage leading up to the game, all combine to build up hype, generate interest among non-sports fans and serve as a communal event to be consumed.”

Nathaniel Line, associate professor, Dedman College of Hospitality

“The Super Bowl is a major economic boost for the host city with the hospitality and tourism industries being among the biggest beneficiaries. Hotels, restaurants, bars, cultural attractions, and transportation services (including ride-share services) all see significant sales increases. In turn, city and state tax revenues see a corresponding increase. There is also growth in future tourism as a result of the city’s visibility during the coverage of the game.”



“The fight against sex trafficking has been turned into a form of entertainment. People cheer as bad guys are thrown in jail, and good guys are rescued. But that’s not how change happens.”

“This year, when paying up to $7 million for 30 seconds of air, brands are really hoping you time your guacamole refills for the football breaks that play between commercials. It’s natural to wonder why some companies are willing to pay so much for so little air time, but there are good reasons why the Super Bowl commands the most expensive commercial real estate on television.”