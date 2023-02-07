The countdown begins to this Sunday’s NFL championship matchup between the Eagles and the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII. The biggest football event of the year has sports fans awaiting kickoff, and media covering multiple storylines around ‘The Big Game.’
Newswise has put together this list of experts, research, and commentary. Reporters can get a free press pass to access expert contacts and embargoed news [register here].
You can check out the Sports, Sports Medicine, and Marketing channels on our website to find the latest experts and research.
The latest available experts
- Luke Hopkins, senior lecturer, director of the Center for Professional Success
“The Super Bowl brings together more than just the top two teams in professional football. In fact, the timeouts and commercial breaks have become just as exciting to many viewers as the national brands – at least those with the largest wallets – get to showcase their top talent. Beginning with Apple’s iconic 1984 Super Bowl ad, the 30-second blocks of time away from the game continue to represent ‘prime real estate’ for today’s consumers’ attention.”
- Michael Giardina, professor of physical cultural studies and qualitative inquiry in the Department of Sport Management
“We need to consider the Super Bowl as not just another sporting event, or even championship game, but rather as a national spectacle at the confluence of sport, entertainment and popular culture. Who’s performing the halftime show? (Rihanna) Which brands will make a splash with major advertisements? (e.g., Heineken’s ad in partnership with Marvel Studios? Sports gambling ads by FanDuel) Will there be any player protests (and how might they play out politically)? These kinds of questions, plus the two weeks of media coverage leading up to the game, all combine to build up hype, generate interest among non-sports fans and serve as a communal event to be consumed.”
- Nathaniel Line, associate professor, Dedman College of Hospitality
“The Super Bowl is a major economic boost for the host city with the hospitality and tourism industries being among the biggest beneficiaries. Hotels, restaurants, bars, cultural attractions, and transportation services (including ride-share services) all see significant sales increases. In turn, city and state tax revenues see a corresponding increase. There is also growth in future tourism as a result of the city’s visibility during the coverage of the game.”
- Super Bowl sex trafficking myth is harmful, Notre Dame expert says
- Alexandra Yelderman, visiting assistant professor of law at the University of Notre Dame.
“The fight against sex trafficking has been turned into a form of entertainment. People cheer as bad guys are thrown in jail, and good guys are rescued. But that’s not how change happens.”
- Pricey Super Bowl commercials require a post-game plan for advertisers, Notre Dame expert says
- Mitchell Olsen, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business.
“This year, when paying up to $7 million for 30 seconds of air, brands are really hoping you time your guacamole refills for the football breaks that play between commercials. It’s natural to wonder why some companies are willing to pay so much for so little air time, but there are good reasons why the Super Bowl commands the most expensive commercial real estate on television.”
John-Paul Rue, MD
Mercy Medical Center
Deborah Riebe, PhD
Dr. Riebe’s research centers around physical activity interventions for a variety of populations, including apparently healthy adults and those with common chronic diseases, older adults, and individuals who are overweight or obese.
Damion Martins, MD
Dr. Martins is an accomplished national leader in Sports Medicine with a proven track record in hospital administration. He not only treats thousands of professional and collegiate athletes, but develops the programs that enhance their performance.
Lee Kaplan, MD
Dr. Kaplan is a renowned specialist in the sports-related knee, shoulder, and elbow injuries, and arthroscopic surgery.
Gary Liguori is a respected health expert with more than 25 years of experience as a university instructor, professor, and researcher. Over the past 20 years, Liguori’s research on such topics as physical activity, nutrition, obesity, physical assessment, and cardiac rehabilitation has been published widely in academic journals.
Certified in sports medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Jones looks after multiple communities in the state of Illinois. Patients visit him to treat a wide variety of medical conditions, such as arthritis, spondylolysis, tendonitis, osteoarthritis, and sciatica.
Pietro Tonino, MD, MBA
Pietro Tonino, MD, MBA, was drawn to orthopedics in part because of his love of sports, and he now works extensively with professional, college, and recreational athletes. Over the years, his orthopedic and sports medicine physicians team has increasingly seen more ACL and other injuries in young women.
Bryan T. Kelly, MD, MBA
Dr. Bryan T. Kelly specializes in treating sports injuries and in the arthroscopic and open surgical management of non-arthritic disorders affecting the hip. He cares for several sports teams.
Andrew Pearle, MD
Dr. Pearle was selected to develop one of the first computer-assisted surgery programs in the United States. Computer-assisted surgery uses navigation, which is like a "GPS for orthopedic surgery," says Dr. Pearle, who conducts research to bring these techniques from bench to bedside. He is one of the leading orthopedic surgeons nationwide in terms of the number of robotic and computer-assisted procedures he performs.
Scott Rodeo, MD
Dr. Rodeo specializes in sports medicine injuries of the knee, shoulder, ankle, and elbow. He has specific expertise in complex knee reconstruction, treatment of shoulder instability, and rotator cuff tendon repair. His research focuses on the basic biology of tendon and ligament healing, meniscal allograft transplantation, and rotator cuff repair.
Daniel Green, MD
Dr. Daniel Green is a pediatric orthopedic surgeon and director of the Pediatric Sports Program at HSS. He has special expertise in pediatric sports medicine, specifically knee injuries and pediatric knee surgery, with over 80 percent of his surgical practice focused on knee surgery in children and adolescents.
Steven Mayer, MD, sports medicine physician and medical director of the Northwestern Medicine Running Medicine Clinic. Dr. Mayer is board-certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in sports medicine as well as physical medicine and rehabilitation.
Hallie Zwibel, D.O.
Hallie Zwibel is New York Institute of Technology's Medical Director for its Academic Health Care Centers, Director of the Center for Sports Medicine and one of the institution's experts in esports medicine.
Charlie Foster, BEd Hons, MSc, Ph.D.
Charlie Foster OBE is the Head of the Centre for Exercise, Nutrition and Health Sciences. Dr. Foster's specialisms include communicating exercise guidelines to healthcare professionals, common measurements of public health improvements, the benefits of hi-intensity physical activity (HIT) sessions, the impact of regular exercise on the brain, and the relationship between accessing green spaces and positive mental health.
Rayna Hirst, Ph.D.
Professor at Palo Alto University
Dr. Rayna Hirst conducts research in brain-behavior relationships and neuropsychological assessment. Current research topics include the neuropsychological effects of sport-related concussions, the influence of chronic marijuana use on cognition, and factors that influence the valid and reliable neuropsychological assessment of patients.
Yoav Dubinsky, Ph.D.
Instructor of Sports Business at the Lundquist College of Business, the University of Oregon
Yoav Dubinsky is a sports researcher and a former sports journalist with almost two decades of experience covering and researching local, national, and international sports. His interdisciplinary scholarship focuses on sports, nation branding, public diplomacy, and country image and especially how countries, cities, and communities try to improve their images and reputations through sports.
Micah J. Eimer, MD
Cardiology at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Dr. Eimer is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Internal Medicine - Cardiovascular Disease.
John DiFiori, MD, FACSM
Chief of the Primary Sports Medicine Service and Attending Physician at Hospital for Special Surgery
Dr. John DiFiori has special expertise and extensive experience in treating sports injuries in competitive athletes. His sports medicine practice at HSS focuses on the care of competitive athletes and active individuals of all ages.
David Lintner, MD
Chief of Sports Medicine at Houston Methodist
Dr. David Lintner's main clinical interests are arthroscopic surgery, reconstructive surgery, and thrower's injuries. Lintner is the head team physician for the Houston Astros and the team orthopedist for the Houston Texans.
Lisa Delpy Neirotti, MS, Ph.D.
Director, MS in Sport Management Program; Associate Professor of Sport Management at George Washington University
Beyond her responsibilities at GW, Dr. Delpy Neirotti works with a number of sport event organizations, sponsors, and professional teams to conduct economic and market research studies including the Olympic Games, World Cup, BNP Paribas Open, Citi Bank Tennis Tournament, Rock and Roll Marathon, Marine Corp Marathon, College Football Bowl Games, among others.
Stephen Mosher, Ph.D.
Professor at Ithaca College
Mosher has coached youth sports himself for over 25 years and studies the issues of sport in popular culture. He is currently working on an ethnography of bowling, which discusses how that sport plays a central role in the civic engagement of blue-collar workers.
Craig Bennett, MD
Orthopedic Surgeon at LifeBridge Health
Dr. Bennett is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, fellowship-trained in sports medicine with more than 20 years of orthopedic surgery experience. He has provided medical care to teams at every athletic level.
Christopher Giza, MD
Director of UCLA Steve Tisch BrainSPORT Program at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
Giza co-chaired the American Academy of Neurology committee from 2009-2013. He currently serves on advisory committees for traumatic brain injuries/concussions with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, National Collegiate Athletic Association, Major League Soccer, and U.S. Soccer Federation. He has been a clinical consultant for the National Football League, National Hockey League, and Major League Soccer.