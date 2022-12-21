It's that time of year again. The pretty lights, excessive food and drink, and gathering with family and friends. Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Winter Holidays channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists.

How many free hot drinks and biscuits are excessive?

Feeling too busy or stressed? ‘Tis the season to prioritize self-care

What should businesses do to protect employees during the winter surge of COVID-19 & the flu?

How to Prevent ''Wine Teeth'' This Holiday

Stay on Your Toes This Winter: Protect Your Feet During Cold Weather Months

Children and stress during the holidays

Stress and the holidays

5 Easy Meatless Monday Travel Tips for the Holiday Season

Prioritize Mental Health on Your Holiday List

Kids Get Holiday Stress, Too

The Science of Happy Holidays

How Winter Weather Impacts Blood Donations— and How You Can Help

Navigating Seasonal Affective Disorder and Cancer this Winter

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Experts Available to Discuss Staying Safe and Healthy this Holiday Season

How Caregivers of People With Dementia Can Navigate the Holidays

Expert: 5 Simple Techniques to Keep Holiday Stress in Check

Expert can discuss managing holiday stress at work