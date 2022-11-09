Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Arthritis channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists. This channel includes the latest research news from the recent annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.
Higher-Dose Pneumococcal Vaccines Improve Immune Response in ANCA-associated Vasculitis Patients Receiving Rituximab
Study Finds Most Fetal Congenital Heart Block Screening Fails to Meet Guidelines
Study Finds Spine Disease Is More Common in Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis than Previously Thought
Study Finds Holding Methotrexate for One Week after Flu Vaccine May Be as Effective as a Two-Week Hold
Study Finds Combination Therapy Does Little to Slow Spine Damage in Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Patients
Study Finds Opioids Double Risk of Venous Thromboembolism in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients
Preterm Birth More Common in Unvaccinated Pregnant Patients with Rheumatic Disease and COVID-19
One in Five Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Were Undiagnosed During the Pandemic
Novel Study Identifies Key Molecular Players in Rheumatoid Arthritis