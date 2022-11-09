Here are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Arthritis channel on Newswise, a free source for journalists. This channel includes the latest research news from the recent annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology.

Higher-Dose Pneumococcal Vaccines Improve Immune Response in ANCA-associated Vasculitis Patients Receiving Rituximab

Study Finds Most Fetal Congenital Heart Block Screening Fails to Meet Guidelines

Study Finds Spine Disease Is More Common in Chronic Recurrent Multifocal Osteomyelitis than Previously Thought

Study Finds Holding Methotrexate for One Week after Flu Vaccine May Be as Effective as a Two-Week Hold

Study Finds Combination Therapy Does Little to Slow Spine Damage in Radiographic Axial Spondyloarthritis Patients

Study Finds Opioids Double Risk of Venous Thromboembolism in Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients

Preterm Birth More Common in Unvaccinated Pregnant Patients with Rheumatic Disease and COVID-19

One in Five Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis Were Undiagnosed During the Pandemic

Novel Study Identifies Key Molecular Players in Rheumatoid Arthritis

