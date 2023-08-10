It's that time of year again. For media working on stories about the seasonal return to school, here are the latest features and experts in the Back-To-School channel on Newswise. 


3 back-to-school tips for making friends from an education expert

-Binghamton University, State University of New York

 

Expert: Back to School Can Mean Back to Bullying

-New York Institute of Technology, New York Tech

 

Medical experts available: Backpack safety, Child Eye Health & Safety Month, preventing injuries in young athletes

-Ochsner Health

 

Expert offers tips for easing back-to-school transition for children

-Virginia Tech

 

Get Off on the Right Foot: Advice When Buying Back-to-School Shoes for Kids

-Hospital for Special Surgery

 

Prevent Allergy and Asthma Flares at School: Know Your Child’s Triggers

-American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)

 

Don't Forget Your Child's Back-to-School Exams

-Baylor Scott and White Health

 

