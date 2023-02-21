Below are some of the latest articles that have been added to the Chemistry news channel on Newswise.

Physicists solve durability issue in next-generation solar cells

Tsunami in a water glass

A newly developed catalyst makes single-use plastics easier to upcycle, recycle, and biodegrade

How Earth’s molecules got their “handedness”

New antioxidants found in beef, chicken, and pork!

Mapping DNA damage from exposure to a compound in cigarette, industrial smoke (embargoed until 22-Feb-2023 8:00 AM EST)

The secrets of polydopamine coatings revealed

Detecting rapidly mutating bacteria and viruses with AutoPLP

Let’s talk to a moth about sex: Polish chemists have 'made a deal' with a butterfly threatening pine forests

Fact-checking the reporting of the explosion in East Palestine, Ohio

Research Tip Sheet
