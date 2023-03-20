Staphylococcus aureus, Clostridioides difficile, Candida auris, Drug-resistant Shigella. These bacteria not only have difficult names to pronounce, but they are also difficult to fight off. These bacteria may infect humans and animals, and the infections they cause are harder to treat than those caused by non-resistant bacteria. Antimicrobial resistance is an urgent global public health threat. According to the World Health Organization, antibiotic resistance leads to higher medical costs, prolonged hospital stays, and increased mortality. It kills at least 1.27 million people worldwide and they are associated with nearly 5 million deaths in 2019, according to the CDC. In the U.S., more than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur each year. Careful prescribing of antibiotics will minimize the development of more antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria. Staying informed is another way to fight these dangerous "superbugs." Below are some of the latest news updates on the topic of Drug Resistance.



Scientists make critical progress toward preventing C. diff infections (embargoed until 26-Mar-2023 5:00 PM EDT)

Resistant bacteria are a global problem. Now researchers may have found the solution

Potential Treatment Target for Drug-Resistant Epilepsy Identified

Brazilian researchers investigate diversity of E. coli bacteria in hospitalized patients

A Quick New Way to Screen Virus Proteins for Antibiotic Properties

New Class of Drugs Could Prevent Resistant COVID-19 Variants

The world's first mRNA vaccine for deadly bacteria

From anti-antibiotics to extinction therapy: how evolutionary thinking can transform medicine

St. Jude approach prevents drug resistance and toxicity

Restricting antibiotics for livestock could limit spread of antibiotic-resistant infections in people

Resistance Is Futile

Bacteria communicate like us – and we could use this to help address antibiotic resistance

Study reveals how drug resistant bacteria secrete toxins, suggesting targets to reduce virulence