It's the most wonderful time...of the year?

Are you looking for new story ideas that are focused on the winter holiday season? Perhaps you're working on a story on managing stress and anxiety during the holidays? Perhaps you're working on a story on seasonal affective disorder? Or perhaps your editor asked you to write a story on tracking Santa? Look no further. Check out the Winter Holidays channel.

Below are some of the latest story leads that concern this festive season.



Take a stab at avoiding holiday kitchen accidents this year

-Midwest Orthopaedics at RUSH

People who live farther from the equator may be more likely to experience seasonal affective disorder

-Baylor Scott and White Health

Expert shares strategies for managing holiday stress and anxiety

-Virginia Tech

More Than Just Joy and Laughter, Tips For Navigating The Hard Parts Of The Holidays: Anxiety, Stress, Loneliness, and Disappointment

-Hackensack Meridian Health

Healing Over the Holidays: A nurse’s guide to spending the holidays at the hospital

-Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Holiday gathering tips from Cornell family relationships expert

-Cornell University

Virginia Tech expert shares ways to have a more sustainable and eco-friendly holiday season

-Virginia Tech

Expert offers tips for caring for fresh holiday trees, like the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree

-West Virginia University

Joy Takes the Holidays Off for Some Older People

-Cedars-Sinai

What's behind the holiday-suicide myth

-Annenberg Public Policy Center

Ohio State survey finds Americans struggle to maintain healthy habits during the holiday season

-Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

MSU experts: What to know about consumer preferences this shopping season

-Michigan State University

Even a joyous holiday season can cause stress for most Americans

-American Psychological Association (APA)

Horticulture agent offers tips on winter holiday plant acquisition and care

-Virginia Tech