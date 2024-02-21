According to the CDC, Long COVID or Post-COVID Conditions (PCC) is broadly defined as signs, symptoms, and conditions that continue or develop after acute COVID-19 infection. Long COVID can happen to anyone, whether you’re otherwise healthy or have other health conditions. Experts don’t know why people get long COVID yet, but we are getting closer.

Stay informed! These are the latest research articles on Long COVID from the Coronavirus News Source on Newswise.



Long COVID-19 is linked to chronic pain conditions

-Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Long COVID linked to persistently high levels of inflammatory protein: a potential biomarker and target for treatments

-University of Cambridge

How COVID-19 affects the brain

-Charité - Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles RECOVER Study Collaborators Publish Comprehensive Report on Long COVID Symptoms in Children

-Children's Hospital Los Angeles

BIPOC individuals bear greater post-COVID burdens

-University of Washington School of Medicine

Complement system causes cell damage in Long Covid

-University of Zurich

Study Finds Paxlovid Treatment Does Not Reduce Risk of Long COVID

-University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)

‘Long flu’ has emerged as a consequence similar to long COVID

-Washington University in St. Louis

Physical Therapy for Long COVID: Research Shows Patients Benefit

-Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine

Long COVID happens in nursing homes, too, study finds

-Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan