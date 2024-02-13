People worldwide are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 6 people in the world will be aged 60 years or over by 2030. By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion). The number of individuals aged 65 years or above across the world will be twice the number of children under age 5 by the year 2050. That makes this population one of the fastest-growing groups in the world.

Below are some of the latest research and features on this growing population of older adults in the Seniors channel on Newswise.



Older adults rely more on trust in decision making. It could open them up to scams.

-University of Florida

Language barriers could contribute to higher aggression in people with dementia

-Edith Cowan University

Sexually transmitted infections among older adults pose a global public health challenge

-University of Oslo

Experts Comment on Aiming for a Romantic Relationship at Any Stage of Life

-University of New Hampshire

Third Major Study Finds Evidence that Daily Multivitamin Supplements Improve Memory and Slow Cognitive Aging in Older Adults

-Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Smartphone app could help prevent falls in older adults

-Binghamton University, State University of New York

Adults With Cognitive Disabilities Are More Likely to Have Worse Experiences With Health Care System

-Institute for Health, Health Care Policy and Aging Research at Rutgers University

Caring for LGBTQ+ nursing home residents in culturally appropriate and inclusive ways

-Regenstrief Institute

Following a Mediterranean diet reduces the risk of cognitive decline in older people

-University of Barcelona

Infection with common cat-borne parasite associated with frailty in older adults

-University of Colorado Boulder